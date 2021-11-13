SOMESING Price Reaches $0.0729 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $176.60 million and $52.46 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

