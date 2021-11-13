Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $51.00 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.