Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.07

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.07 and traded as low as $28.00. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 11,677 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $0.6718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

