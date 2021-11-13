Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sonova has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

