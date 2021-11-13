Sora Validator Token Hits Market Capitalization of $238,224.55 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $238,224.55 and $353,523.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sora Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,584.04 or 1.01698661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00038908 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1,787.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00602529 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,506 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sora Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.