Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.94

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.94 and traded as low as $15.43. Sosei Group shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 950 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

Sosei Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

