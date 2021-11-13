Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of SOHO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 324,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

