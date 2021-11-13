South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 29.6%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) shares rose 29.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 5,803,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,996% from the average daily volume of 276,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$34.82 million and a P/E ratio of -15.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

