Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

