Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.67. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 112,083 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Goldberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.