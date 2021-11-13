SparkPoint Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $355,983.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.88 or 0.07140833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.25 or 0.99613201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.