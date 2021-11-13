SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $355,983.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $355,983.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.88 or 0.07140833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.25 or 0.99613201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

