SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,805 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after buying an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $37.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

