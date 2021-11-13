SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SDY stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

