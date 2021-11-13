SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,402 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after buying an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $529.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $380.45 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

