Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SPPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 718,149 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.