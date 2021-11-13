Spectrum Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $36,458.93 and $368.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00400841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

