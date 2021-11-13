Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $16,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $11,550,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 711.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 272,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

SAVE stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.