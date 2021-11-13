Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Sprague Resources worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. Sprague Resources LP has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.54%.

Sprague Resources Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.