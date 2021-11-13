Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $136.71 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.