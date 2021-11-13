Spruce House Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group comprises 11.3% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.90% of Colliers International Group worth $473,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

