Spruce House Investment Management LLC Invests $128.84 Million in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,835,000. Latch accounts for about 3.1% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 7.43% of Latch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Latch alerts:

LTCH stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.