Spruce House Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,047,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,843,000. Global-e Online makes up approximately 2.8% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Global-e Online as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,473,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLBE. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

