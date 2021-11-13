SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.