StakerDAO Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, StakerDAO has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $798,098.58 and $439.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakerDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StakerDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.74 or 0.07189172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.69 or 0.99927588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

StakerDAO Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakerDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakerDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.