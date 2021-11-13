Standard Protocol Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $1.28 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80072869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00098189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.86 or 0.07202329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.52 or 1.00189313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

