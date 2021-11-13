Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $1.46 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00072257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.99 or 1.00445939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.93 or 0.07104100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

