Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Raised by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 3.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

SWK stock opened at $196.61 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

