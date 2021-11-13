Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,774. Star Equity has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Get Star Equity alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.