Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Starbase has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $838,125.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00222270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

