State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of State Auto Financial worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in State Auto Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 143.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,110. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.