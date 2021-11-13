State Street Corp Acquires 26,350 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State Street Corp grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.42% of Encore Capital Group worth $49,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 338.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

ECPG opened at $58.95 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.