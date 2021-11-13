State Street Corp Buys 31,074 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.93% of Helios Technologies worth $48,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after buying an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,242. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.