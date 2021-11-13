State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,377 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.83% of IGM Biosciences worth $48,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,812 shares of company stock worth $235,667. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

