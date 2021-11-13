State Street Corp Has $49.46 Million Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,326 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.36% of Morphic worth $49,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Morphic by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $659,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Morphic stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

