Stealth (XST) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.41 million and $14,328.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00016019 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

