Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $7.24 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $69.71 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $7.24 or 0.00011396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001553 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009056 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 9,632,156 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars.

