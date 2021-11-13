Stellar (XLM) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.26 billion and approximately $523.51 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00073354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00081414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00147684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097946 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,614 coins and its circulating supply is 24,299,914,190 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

