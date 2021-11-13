Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.66 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,655.76 or 0.07191674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,512.72 or 0.99651627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

