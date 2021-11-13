Step Hero Market Cap Reaches $9.42 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $726,127.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00225090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00087342 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

