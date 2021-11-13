Step Hero Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $885,254.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00223627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

