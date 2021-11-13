Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 115,446.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $87,036,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Stericycle by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stericycle by 44.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 37.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 151.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

