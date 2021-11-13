stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020424 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

