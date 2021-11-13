stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00097233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,399.58 or 1.00571640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.54 or 0.07146993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

