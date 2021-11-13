Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 5,204 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

