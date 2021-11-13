Stipend (SPD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 58.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $856,567.89 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,961.25 or 1.01857333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.16 or 0.00352330 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.01 or 0.00545123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00182585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008869 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,838,372 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

