Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 13th (MGTX, MITK, MNKD, MNTX, MOR, MP, MRSN, MRVI, MSGE, MSGS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, November 13th:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Get MeiraGTx Holdings plc alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $219.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.