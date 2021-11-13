Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.