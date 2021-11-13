Streamit Coin Trading 22.1% Higher This Week (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $60,681.71 and approximately $17.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

