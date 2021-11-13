Streamr (DATA) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $109.97 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00225996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

